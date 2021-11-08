Kathayude Page, magazine on short stories, launched

KANNUR

08 November 2021 01:20 IST

Writer M. Mukundan releases first issue

From the land of Vengayil Kunhiraman Nayanar, who is considered as the first short story writer in Malayalam, a literary magazine is coming out to herald a new phase in Malayalam fiction.

Titled Kathayude Page, the trimonthly magazine exclusively focuses on short stories and flash fiction. Writer M. Mukundan released the first issue of the magazine recently by handing over a copy to Abin Joseph, a young short story writer who won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi’s Yuva Puraskar for short story this year.

“Short stories are the most pivotal genre in Malayalam literary circle today. Though we have a lot of publications which give space for short stories, none of them discusses the context in which a story sprouts, and Kathayude Page addresses that,” said Mr. Mukundan.

Advertising

Advertising

“Even after the completion of a story by an author, it takes a life of its own with the involvement of readers and critics. I am sure that the magazine is capable of accelerating that discourse,” he added.

V.H. Nishad, honorary literary editor of Kathayude Page, said the magazine accommodated new sensibilities in Malayalam short story genre by giving space to writers sans generations. “lt is high time we experimented with the theme, craft, and presentation of short stories, and they are robust enough to find new horizons. Kathayude Page is a humble attempt to catalyse the process,” he added.

Abin Joseph said it was interesting to see a publication come out exclusively with stories along with what is behind them. “Kathayude Page presents my latest short story, Romkaaram, and I am looking forward to readers’ response to it. Kathayude Page can attract all generations of readers,” he added.

Kathayude Page is published from Perinchellor (another name for Taliparamba, the birthplace of Vengayil Kunhiraman Nayanar) by young literary activists of Creative Cycle, a Taliparamba-based cultural and literary organisation.

The first issue carries short stories and articles by T. Padmanabhan, M. Mukundan, K. Satchidanadan, P.K. Parakkdavu, K.R. Meera, T.D. Ramakrishnan, Aymanam John, V.R. Sudheesh, O.V. Usha, K. Rekha, and Madhupal.