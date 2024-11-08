Kathaprasangams galore at Sambasivan Gramotsavam from November 10

The V. Sambasivan Foundation and the Department of Culture will jointly organise Sambasivan Gramotsavam, the grand finale of the centenary celebrations of the kathaprasangam maestro. The four-day event featuring various cultural programmes and meetings will be held at Chavara Thekkumbhagam from November 10 to 13. Six professional kathaprasangams, ottan thullal, villupattu, ganamela and kaviyarangu will be the main events.

On November 10, Dr. Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, will inaugurate the programmes while panchayat president Thankachi Prabhakaran will preside over the function. The inaugural session will be followed by seven short kathaprasangams by students Rani Monachan, Dev Kiran, Sripriya, Anagha and senior artists C.N. Snehalata, Anita Chandran, and N. Vasanthakumari. Renowned kathaprasangam artist Thodiyoor Vasanthakumari will be the moderator.

On November 11, artist Kilimanoor Salimkumar will present his ‘Sakuni’ followed by a kaviyarangu led by poet Shantan. At 2 p.m. Ottan thullal artist Mulankadakam Manoj Kumar will present Rukmini Swayamvaram. Later Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU) Vice Chancellor V.P. Jagathy Raj will inaugurate the Sambasivan Gramotsavam and foundation president N. Ratheendran will preside over the function. Prominent personalities from Chavara Thekkumbhagam will be honoured on the occasion. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the public meeting on November 12 and R. Raveendran will preside over the function. Artists Suraj Sathyan and Vinod Chambakara will present their stories ‘Ramanan’ and ‘Kunchan Nambiar’ the same day.

On November 13, kathaprasangam artist Narikkal Rajeev will present ‘Priyapettavalil Ninnu Oru Kathu’ in the morning and Vasanthakumar Sambasivan will present ‘Rani’ at 2 p.m. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian will inaugurate the valedictory meeting and Kerala Kalamandalam Vice Chancellor B. Ananthakrishnan will deliver the centenary message while kathaprasangam artists will be felicitated on the occasion. The four-day event will end with ‘Karnan’ villupattu by Manikantan.