Kathaprasangam artiste Kollam Babu dead

KOLLAM

12 September 2021 19:22 IST

Kathaprasangam artiste Mukundan Pillai, popularly known as Kollam Babu, passed away here on Sunday due to age-related ailments. He was 80.

A recipient of many honours, including the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award, he had performed at thousands of stages. Kollam Babu was well known in theatre circles as well, as he had started his career on the stage.

His funeral was held at his home in Thekkum Bhagam. Persons from all walks of life condoled the death. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Mayor Prasanna Earnest and Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu were among those who paid their last respects.

Advertising

Advertising

“Kollam Babu is a great artiste who has made memorable contributions to the cultural field of Kerala. He had made his mark in the art of storytelling as well as theatre,” said the Finance Minister.