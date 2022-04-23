Kerala

Kathakali performance

Kozhikode

Sooryasopanam Cultural Trust is organising a Kathakali performance after a long pandemic-induced break at Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam at Thali on April 30 at 6 p.m. Artistes such as Kottakkal Pradeep, Sadanam Sadanandan, Kalamandalam Pradeep, Kalamandalam Sivadas, and Kalamandalam Shibi Chakravarthi will perform 'Karnasapadham' on the occasion, a press release said.


