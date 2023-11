November 25, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Palghat Fine Arts Society will host a Kathakali padam concert of Nedumpally Ram Mohan and Sreerag Varma at Palghat Fine Arts Society auditorium, Tharekkad, on Sunday evening. Kalamandalam Venu will accompany them at Chenda, Kalamandalam Venu at Maddalam and Arun Mohan at Edakka.

