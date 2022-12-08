  1. EPaper
Kathakali musician Neelakantan Nambisan remembrance programme

Kathakali vocalist Vaikom Purushothaman Nair selected for Neelakantan Nambisan award 

December 08, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Kathakali vocalist Vaikom Purushothaman Nair who has been selected for the Neelakantan Nambisan Award.

Legendary Kathakali musician Kalamandalam Neelakantan Nambisan will be remembered on his 103rd birth anniversary at a function to be held at the Koothambalam of the Kerala Kalamandalam, Cheruthuruthy, on December 10.

Veteran Kathakali vocalist Vaikom Purushothaman Nair will receive the Neelakantan Nambisan Award. Kathakali musician Kalanilayam Unnikrishnan will be honoured at the function.

Various programmes, including Cholliyattom, vocal concerts, commemoration sessions, award distribution and Kathakali performance will be held on the occasion.

Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi will be chief guest of the programme, which will be inaugurated by Kalamandalam Deemed University Vice-Chancellor M.V. Narayanan. Kathakali scholar T.S. Madhavankutty will deliver the Nambisan memorial lecture. Kalamandalam Registrar Rajeshkumar P. will preside over. Former V-C T.K. Narayanan will release Abhinayasangeetha Kulapathi, a book on Nambisan.

Neelakantan Nambisan Anusmarana Samiti and Thiranottam Cultural Forum, Irinjalakuda, are organising the event.

Rugmangadacharitham Kathakali will be performed after the function.

Kathakali Vocalist Vaikom Purushothaman Nair, who will receive Neelakantan Nambisan Award

