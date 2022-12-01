Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Vasu Pisharody passes away

December 01, 2022 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A former vice principal of Kerala Kalamandalam, Pisharody headed the Vesham Department there

The Hindu Bureau

Kalamandalam Vasu Pisharody

Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Vasu Pisharody, 79, died at his house at Kongad near here on Wednesday night. He was under treatment for cardiac ailment.

Former vice principal of Kerala Kalamandalam, Pisharody headed the Vesham Department there. After retirement from Kalamandalam in 1999, he continued his strong presence in the field of Kathakali by enacting both hero and anti-hero roles with grace and elan, performing in 20 foreign countries.

Hero, anti-hero, jester — Kalamandalam Vasu Pisharody made every role his own

He was forced to take a long break from performances because of illness in 2005.  

Life on stage

Born in 1943 at Kongad near Palakkad, Pisharody learned Kathakali under Balakrishnan Nair at Kerala Kalanilayam at Ottapalam. For three years, he trained at P.S.V. Natyasangham, Kottakkal.

A key disciple of Vazhenkada Kunchu Nair, Pisharody joined Kerala Kalamandalam along with his guru. At Kalamandalam, he trained under Ramankutty Nair and Padmanabhan Nair. From 1979, for 20 years, he served as teacher at Kalamandalam.

Pisharody has won several awards including Central and State Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards, and the Kerala Kalamandalam Award.

He is survived by wife Subhadra, daughter Sreekala and son Unnikrishnan. The funeral will take place at his house on Thursday afternoon.

