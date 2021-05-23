Kathakali legend Kalamandalam Gopi turns 84

He has redefined the classical Indian dance form

Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi celebrated his 84th birthday on Sunday. The 84th birthday is considered most auspicious for a person as they have witnessed 1,000 full moons in their life cycle.

Endearingly called Gopi Asan, the maestro celebrated the birthday along with his children and grandchildren in the quiet of his house at Mundur in Thrissur district.

People from different walks of life greeted him on the occasion. Among them were Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve, actors Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, and Edavela Babu, filmmakers Jayaraj and Shaji N. Karun, Speaker-designate M.B. Rajesh and former Minister A.C. Moideen.

Mr. Rajesh and Mr. Moideen visited Asan and greeted him in person.

Although Asan missed a visit to the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, his favourite place of refuge, the Guruvayur Devaswom chairman brought him prasadam and payasam from the temple.

After cutting the birthday cake and sharing the joy with his family, Asan had a sumptuous sadya along with his children.

Gopi Asan has achieved a covetous place in the hearts of the people of Kerala through his astounding dedication to Kathakali. As an artiste, he has passed through various phases of Kathakali. He has also enacted the most difficult characters in Kathakali.

He joined the Kalamandalam as a student and retired as its principal. He is famously known to have said that but for a Muslim tea stall owner, he would not have reached the realm of Kathakali.

He was about to leave his village in a clandestine manner when the tea stall vendor caught hold of him and brought him back home, leading to his admission to the Kalamandalam.

His love of the Lord Guruvayurappan has been legendary. After an illness, Gopi Asan had staged a comeback by offering a ‘Thulabharam’ in full Kathakali costume at Guruvayur. He had celebrated his 60th and 70th birthdays at Guruvayur.

His association with Mahakavi Vallathol during his student days at the Kalamandalam helped him ignite the poet in him. He has penned a couple of poems while being stuck at home during the lockdown.

A maestro who has taken Kathakali to dozens of countries across the globe, Gopi Asan has been bestowed with many awards, including Padma Sri, Kendra Sageet Natak Akademi Award, and Kalidas Samman.