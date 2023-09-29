Kathakali guru Kottakkal Gopi Nair passes away

September 29, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Kathakali maestro Kottakkal Gopi Nair, 97, died at a private hospital at Kunnamkulam on Friday. He hailed from Vavannoor, near Pattaambi.

He leaves behind a rich classical tradition enriched by six decades of his unflinching commitment to Kathakali.

Popularly known as Kottakkal Gopi Asan, he spent his salad days building and bolstering the PSV Natyasangam of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala. Almost his entire career lasting for more than half a century centred around PSV Natyasangam.

Gopi Nair started learning Kathakali when he was in Class 5, and made his debut at the age of 12. He was lucky to have the support of his family.

After the initial years of study, he reached Kottakkal in 1945, where he joined the PSV Natya Sangham and got training under Pattikkamthodi Ravunni Menon and Kavalappara Narayanan Nair. His Kathakali skills matured under Vazhenkada Kunju Nair’s training.

After training, Gopi Nair joined the Natya Sangham as an artiste-cum-teacher, and focused largely on female and minukku roles such as Brahmana, Narada and Kuchela. He led the PSV Natya Sangham kathakali troupe from 1961 until he retired left Kottakkal in 1996.

Natya Sangham officials said that Gopi Nair’s contributions to lift the quality of their programmes were immense. He is known more as a guru to many artistes than as a performer.

Gopi Nair had stood in the forefront of over a dozen socio-cultural organisations that were engaged in charitable and philanthropic activities.

He performed in many places across the world, including China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea. He has won many awards, including the Suvarnamudra of Pallassana Pazhayakavu Temple, Suvarnaharam of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Kunju Nair Memorial Award of Vazhenkada Kunju Nair Trust.

He is survived by wife and four children. He will be cremated at his house on Saturday.