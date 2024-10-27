GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kathakali fest by Thripunithura Kathakali Kendram gets under way

Published - October 27, 2024 12:49 am IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

K.G. Paulose, former Vice-Chancellor of the Kalamandalam Deemed to be University, inaugurated the two-day annual Kathakali fest organised by the Thripunithura Kathakali Kendram at Sree Venkateswara High School on Saturday. 

This year’s Kalamandalam Karunakaran Puraskaram was presented to Kottakkal Kunjuraman. Dr Paulose, who won Kendra Sahitya Akademi’s Bhasha Samman, was honoured at the event. Ranjini Suresh delivered a memorial talk on the yesteryear Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair. Noted Koodiyattom exponent Margi Madhu presented chakyar koothu and the staging of Kalakeyavadham Kathakali was also held.   

On Sunday, there will be a pancha maddala keli followed by a jugalbandi of Carnatic music and Kathakali padams. Hibi Eden, MP, will inaugurate the concluding event. This will be followed by a performance of Keechakavadham Kathakali.  

 

