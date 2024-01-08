Kathakali fest begins on Pampa’s banks

January 08, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The banks of the Pampa in Ayroor, a village in Pathanamthitta, will reverberate with the rhythm of Kathakali songs day in and day out day in and day out for the next one and a half week.

For, the annual Kathakali fest organised by the Pathanamthitta District Kathakali club took off to start on the river banks here at Cherukolppuzha on Monday.Inaugurating the event, Health Minister Veena Goerge said the State government was keen to establish a Southern Kalamandalam as well as a Kathakali museum at Ayroor.

VN.Unni, president of the Pathanamthitta District Kathakali club, presided over the event. District Collector A. Shibu , Pathanamthitta District Panchayat Omallur Shankaran were among those spoke.

Famed Kathakali make-up artist Karikkakam Vikraman was presented with this year’s Natyabharathi award, instituted by the Kathakali club. Art reviewer Mini Banerjee received the Ayroor Raman Pillai award.

The cultural fete took off to a start with the staging of Sandhya Keli by Natyabharathi Mahadevan and party.

The event , organised by the Pathanamthitta District Kathakali club, has become a major draw over the years with an unprecedented participation from the schools in the region. In consideration of the rich Kathakali tradition of the Ayirur village, which recently adopted the official name of Ayirur Kathakali Gramam, the Cultural department has been running training programmes on Kathakali signs in all lower primary schools here for the past several years.

According to the panchayat, around 70% of the local body’s residents, including its women and children, are well-versed with the basics of the classical dance-drama.