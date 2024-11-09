ADVERTISEMENT

Kathakali dancer Sreya is Kerala’s fastest girl

Updated - November 09, 2024 01:20 am IST - KOCHI

Sreya, who set a personal best in the 100m and won her first gold at the Kerala School Sports & Games 2024, balances her passion by training for two hours every morning in athletics and practicing Kathakali in the evenings under Kalamandalam Ganesan

Stan Rayan

R. Sreya of Alappuzha wins the gold in Junior girls’ 100m at the Kerala School Sports & Games 2024 on November 8. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

She has dancing eyes and flying feet. R. Sreya, inspired by her elder sister, a Bharatanatyam dancer, took up Kathakali and now she is the fastest girl in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just last week, she performed a Kathakali dance in the role of Krishna at the Kalarcode Mahadeva Temple in Alappuzha... and now she has set her personal best in the 100m,” said her father, K. Shyamlal, after Sreya won the junior girls’ 100m with a time faster than the senior champion E.P. Rahna Raghu’s performance.

“She trains for two hours every morning in athletics and in the evening for dance. Her Kathakali guru is Kalamandalam Ganesan. During the festival season, she performs Kathakali at four or five temples.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sreya has to overcome many hurdles in her promising career on track.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We don’t have a synthetic track in Alappuzha, so her coach Joseph Antony takes her to the Municipal Stadium at Pala once or twice a month for training. Otherwise, she typically trains on a mud track at Alappuzha’s Leo XIII School, which is close to the St. Joseph’s HSS School where she studies,” said her father.

Sreya was a good runner as a child, and her parents enrolled her in the Leo XIII Athletics Academy when she was in the third standard.

“This is her first gold in the State games. Last year, she fell just before the start while running a trial and hurt both her knees. Her favourite event is the 400m, and she won a silver in it on Wednesday,” said her father, who is a school teacher.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US