Kerala

Kathakali award announced2 all, please use all four photos, in gmail

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram: Kalamandalam Kuttan and Madambi Subramanian Namboodiri have been selected for the State Kathakali award for the year 2018. The two artistes will share the prize money of ₹1,00,000. The award also includes a citation and plaque.

The Pallavoor Appu Marar award for excellence in ritual music has gone to Pallavoor Raghava Pisharady while Kala Vijayan has won the State award for the best dancer. The two awards also comprise a cash prize of ₹100,000, a citation and plaque.

Culture Minister A.K.Balan announced the awards here on Tuesday.

EOM/TNK---

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2019 12:43:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kathakali-award-announced2-all-please-use-all-four-photos-in-gmail/article29956774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY