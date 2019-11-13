Kerala 'State Kathakali award-2018' announced

Kalamandalam Kuttan and Madambi Subramanian Namboodiri have been selected for the State Kathakali award for the year 2018. The two artistes will share the prize money of ₹1,00,000. The award also includes a citation and plaque.

The Pallavoor Appu Marar award for excellence in ritual music has gone to Pallavoor Raghava Pisharady while Kala Vijayan has won the State award for the best dancer. The two awards also comprise a cash prize of ₹100,000, a citation and plaque.

Culture Minister A.K.Balan announced the awards here on Tuesday.