Kathakali artiste RLV Damodara Pisharody’s 84th birthday celebrated

Published - August 11, 2024 02:28 am IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi greets RLV Damodara Pisharody at the ‘Samodadamodaram’ programe organised in connection with Damodara Pisharody’s Sathabhishekam at Kalikotta palce, Thripunithura, on Saturday. Pisharody’s wife Sharada is seen. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The 84th birthday of RLV Damodara Pusharody, Kathakali artiste, was celebrated by his friends, family members, and disciples at Kalikotta palace at Thripunithura on Saturday. Puliyannoor Sasi Nampoothiripad, tantri of Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, inaugurated the celebrations.

Cine artiste Babu Nampoothiri led the friends’ meet in which several friends of Mr. Pisharody, besides his guru Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair’s daughters, took part. The day was also marked by Kathakali music, Ottanthullal, and the staging of ‘Lavanasuravadham’ Kathakali. Percussionist Mattannur Sankarankutty led a Keli. Mr. Pisharody was honoured at a meeting in the evening which was inaugurated by K. Babu, MLA.

Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi presented a memento to Mr. Pisharody. Thripunithura municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh was present. It was followed by ‘Duryodhanavadham’ Kathakali performance.

