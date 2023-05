May 23, 2023 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kathakali adaptation of Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra’s 17th-century masterpiece Don Quixote is set to be revived by Vallaths TES and Littcrit in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The performance scripted and directed by P. Venugopalan will be presented at the Karthika Thirunal Theatre in East Fort at 6 p.m. The programme is organised in association with Margi and Drishyavedi. The adaptation was first presented in 2016.