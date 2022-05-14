Kerala

Kathak workshop

Kozhikode

The North Kerala Chapter of SPIC-MACAY is organising a Kathak workshop and demonstration at Sukritham Girls’ Home in Kozhikode from May 15 to 19. The chief resource person for the workshop is Srishti Junnarkar, a senior disciple of Jaikishan Maharaj and an alumna of Kathak Kendra, New Delhi. She has performed extensively in numerous prestigious dance festivals.


