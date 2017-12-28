Kathadarshanam on Vivekananda’s life

A Kathaprasangam artist in the garb of Swami Vivekananda taking you through the key events in the life of the seer. The audience who thronged Sambasivan Square here on Thursday night were in for a unique experience as Manjalloor Sreekumar presented Kathadarshanam, a brief biographical sketch of Swami Vivekananda.

The programme was part of Vivekananda Sparsham, an event to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Kerala, jointly organised by the Department of Culture, Vyloppilli Samskriti Bhavan, and Kollam Municipal Corporation.

The highlight of the evening was Navodhana Drishyasandhya, a multi-media show, conceptualised by Pramod Payyanur. The 90-minute show featured vignettes from the works of renaissance leaders like Sree Narayana Guru, Bharatiyar, Bhodheswaran, Vallathol, Kumaran Asan, P. Kelu Nair, P. Kunjiraman Nair, Muhammed Iqbal, Bhupen Hasarika, Amsi Narayna Pillai, Vayalar, and ONV. It also recreated on stage excerpts from the plays of V.T. Bhattathirippadu and K.T. Muhammed.

Violin fusion today

Mayor V. Rajendrababu and Vyloppilli Samaskriti Bhavan secretary M.R. Jayageeta were present. Grammy-award winner Manoj George will present a violin fusion at Sambasivan Square at 6 p.m. on Friday.