KAT refuses to quash show-cause notice served on Ciza Thomas

March 30, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

It directs Kerala government not to make her ‘scapegoat’ in tussle with Governor

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) on Thursday refused to quash the show-cause notice served on APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice Chancellor (V-C) in-charge Ciza Thomas by the State government.

The notice had been issued to initiate disciplinary proceedings against her for allegedly violating the Kerala Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1960 by assuming additional charge of the KTU V-C without obtaining the government’s consent. The plea was taken up for consideration against the background of her retirement on Friday.

While disposing of the plea submitted by Dr. Thomas, the tribunal bench that comprised judicial member P.V. Asha and administrative member Pradeep Kumar directed the government to ensure she is not made a “scapegoat” amid the stand-off between the government and the Governor. The tribunal also urged the government to permit the petitioner to retire “peacefully.”

While the petitioner accused the respondents of serving the show-cause notice after having decided the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings, the tribunal noted that the contention is misplaced and that suspension could have been issued without issuing such notice. The government has been urged to adopt a decision after considering Dr. Thomas’ explanation to the notice with an “open mind after affording her an opportunity of hearing,” the order stated.

The respondents and the petitioner were represented by additional advocate general Asok M. Cherian and advocate M. Fathahudeen respectively.

