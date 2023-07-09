KAT directs govt. to uphold UGC norms for college Principals’ appointment

July 09, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has directed the State government to strictly adhere to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations while appointing college Principals.

KAT judicial member P.V. Asha, while issuing an order on Friday on the basis of a petition by three aspirants who alleged attempts to dilute the appointment norms, directed the government to proceed with only those selection criteria that were in tune with the UGC regulations.

Mandated with finding suitable candidates to fill 66 vacant Principals’ posts in government arts and science colleges, a selection committee formed by the Higher Education department had found 43 out of 110 applicants eligible for appointment.

Remaining 28

Following protests raised by various quarters, the appointment process was kept on hold even as five of the 43 eligible candidates retired from service, leaving the remaining 38 applicants waiting for their postings. The petitioners, who turned eligible for applying for the Principals’ post in the meantime, have petitioned KAT to direct the government to call for a fresh list of applicants for the remaining 28 vacant posts.

They also urged the tribunal to order the government to desist from actions aimed at bypassing UGC norms such as considering deputation service as teaching experience and accepting articles published in journals not listed in the UGC-CARE (Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics) list for placements and promotions.

Meanwhile, the government has filed a review petition at the KAT against its earlier order to issue appointment orders to the 38 eligible applicants.