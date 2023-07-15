KAT directs govt. to complete schoolteachers’ general transfer process within two months

July 15, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has directed the government to complete the process of general transfers of higher secondary school (HSS) teachers in the State for the 2023-24 academic year by two months.

Judicial member P.V. Asha also issued directions to constitute an expert committee to evolve a permanent solution to the vexed issue of transfers with large sections alleging anomalies in the quota system for compassionate and priority transfers.

Stay order reversed

The order was issued while disposing of a plea by six English HSS teachers who had faulted the transfer proceedings and alleged sabotage by the General Education department. It has also effectively reversed a stay order passed by the tribunal last year.

The government has been instructed to initiate the process of general transfer within 10 days and complete the exercise within a further period of two months. Steps must be adopted to enable the teachers to join the new schools before the commencement of the classes after the Onam holidays, the tribunal ordered.

‘Hear teachers too’

The process should strictly adhere to the recommendations made by an expert committee in 2015 and a judgment issued by the Kerala High Court in 2018 in this regard. KAT also ordered that the proposed committee entrusted with resolving the issue should hear the representatives of the HSS teachers before suggesting reforms for the transfer criteria. It was also directed to consider district-level vacancies as a single unit and that transfers should be undertaken on a subject-wise basis.

The petitioners were represented by advocate Fathahudeen M., while government pleader S. Shaji represented the government, and Director and Deputy Director of General Education.

