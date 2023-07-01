ADVERTISEMENT

KAT directs government to fill vacant Principal posts

July 01, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has ordered the State government and the Directorate of Collegiate Education to make appointments to the Principal posts that have been lying vacant in government arts and science colleges within a week.

A bench comprising KAT judicial member P.V. Asha and administrative member P.K. Kesavan issued directions to appoint those who had been found eligible for promotion to the posts.

The government pleader submitted that 43 people had been found to be eligible for appointment and that all except one person who has retired will be issued appointment orders within a week. The order was passed on Friday while considering a petition submitted by some of the candidates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The posts of Principals in nearly 65 colleges have been vacant for several months with some institutions even helmed by teachers who have been officiating as Principal in-charge for some years. Notably, principals had been last appointed in 2018.

A total of 43 out of the 110 applicants had been found eligible for appointment as Principals in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. The particular list had been finalised by the department-level promotion committee. However, the government kept the appointment process on hold and constituted a committee to consider grievances raised against the short-listed selections.

The move, various quarters alleged, was intended to cater to the interests of pro-Left candidates and dilute the selection norms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US