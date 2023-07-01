KAT directs government to fill vacant Principal posts

July 01, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has ordered the State government and the Directorate of Collegiate Education to make appointments to the Principal posts that have been lying vacant in government arts and science colleges within a week.

A bench comprising KAT judicial member P.V. Asha and administrative member P.K. Kesavan issued directions to appoint those who had been found eligible for promotion to the posts.

The government pleader submitted that 43 people had been found to be eligible for appointment and that all except one person who has retired will be issued appointment orders within a week. The order was passed on Friday while considering a petition submitted by some of the candidates.

The posts of Principals in nearly 65 colleges have been vacant for several months with some institutions even helmed by teachers who have been officiating as Principal in-charge for some years. Notably, principals had been last appointed in 2018.

A total of 43 out of the 110 applicants had been found eligible for appointment as Principals in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. The particular list had been finalised by the department-level promotion committee. However, the government kept the appointment process on hold and constituted a committee to consider grievances raised against the short-listed selections.

The move, various quarters alleged, was intended to cater to the interests of pro-Left candidates and dilute the selection norms.