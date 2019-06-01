KASP ‘non-viability’ may derail scheme

The reluctance of four premier public sector tertiary care institutions in the State to formally empanel themselves as treating hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat-Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (KASP) and start giving health cover to the poor even after the May 31 deadline is threatening to derail the implementation of the scheme.

These hospitals – Regional Cancer Centre, Malabar Cancer Centre, Kochi Cancer Centre and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology – have been stalling the implementation claiming that the current treatment packages offered under the scheme are not viable.

Official sources said these institutions (except SCTIMST which claims that it is still in talks with the National Health Agency (NHA) and the Department of Science and Technology)have now “agreed” to empanel themselves under the KASP and have put in the application forms with the demanded that the government make good the losses they may incur by implementing the scheme.

Public health experts are alarmed that the stance adopted by public sector institutions would derail the KASP and cause private sector hospitals to back out from it, citing the very same reasons.

“The non-viability argument is absolutely untenable because as autonomous institutions under the State/Central governments, these hospitals cannot stay away from implementing a pro-poor health protection scheme of the Health Ministry, viable or otherwise. If the government cannot persuade its own institutions to implement the KASP, how can it demand private sector hospitals to implement the same?” a public health professional asked.

Official sources at the RCC and SCTIMST said that they never refused to join the KASP, but wanted the treatment package to be viable.

“We will eventually join the KASP. We are in talks with the government and the Comprehensive Health Insurance Agency of Kerala (CHIAK). We hope that the government will understand our difficulties and compensate for the losses,” an RCC spokesperson said.

However, this stance could indeed put the government on a sticky wicket as private sector can argue in a court of law that the KASP cannot be run on different terms for public and private institutions.

“In fact, the treatment rates fixed for the KASP are at least 20% higher than the rates fixed by the NHA. When the NHA’s rates have been accepted by all major hospitals such as the AIIMS and oncology institutions, why are the KASP rates not viable in Kerala? The NHA has always maintained that the rates will be revised periodically,” a Health official pointed out.

“The RCC and SCTIMST are already giving free or heavily subsidised treatment to the poor. Through the KASP, the government is actually offering to pay them for treatment that they have been giving for free. The unviability argument does not hold water at all,” the official added.