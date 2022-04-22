KASP kiosk set up at railway station

A temporary kiosk of Karunya Arogya Suraksha Yojana (KASP) has been set up near the exit gate at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.

A five-day awareness programme is being implemented through the kiosk as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of Independence.

Detailed information of all services under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana/Karunya Arogya Suraksha Yojana (AB-PMJAY-KASP) will be available from the kiosk which will function till April 27.

R Mukunda (Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division) inaugurated the kiosk.