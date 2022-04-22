KASP kiosk set up at railway station
A temporary kiosk of Karunya Arogya Suraksha Yojana (KASP) has been set up near the exit gate at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.
A five-day awareness programme is being implemented through the kiosk as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of Independence.
Detailed information of all services under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana/Karunya Arogya Suraksha Yojana (AB-PMJAY-KASP) will be available from the kiosk which will function till April 27.
R Mukunda (Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division) inaugurated the kiosk.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.