KASP becomes a drain on Kerala’s coffers, overdue insurance claims too shoot up

January 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Ayushman Bharat-Karunya Aarogya Suraksha Padhati (AB-KASP), the integrated health insurance scheme covering nearly 42 lakh families in Kerala, seems headed for financial catastrophe, with the scheme draining the State’s coffers by the minute on one hand while overdue insurance claims amount is mounting on the other.

In the past three years since the scheme began to be implemented in Kerala in assurance mode, the government’s expenditure on the scheme has been going out of hand. From ₹460 crore in 2020-21, the KASP claims expenditure grew to ₹1,141 crore in 2021-22.

Even in the midst of the State’s fiscal crisis, the Finance Minister had to sanction ₹200 crore towards claims settlement last week lest KASP was run aground. The claims expenditure this year has already reached ₹938.89 crore. The fact that the National Health Agency (NHA) has been paying only a fixed premium rate to States — ₹138 crores a year to Kerala — with total disregard for the inter-State differences in health service delivery, has not helped matters either.

Dues of ₹970 crore

The shocking extent of the financial mess that the State Health Agency (SHA), the implementing agency of AB-KASP, has landed the State government in, is revealed through the data with the NHA, which shows Kerala’s insurance claims dues to be the second highest in the country, amounting to around ₹970 crore from 8 lakh pending claims.

Kerala’s troubles over KASP seem to have started when the government chose to move the scheme from the insurance mode to the assurance mode in April 2020, on the basis of a proposal submitted by the Special Officer of KASP. It said that the assurance mode will provide “better cashless treatment.”

Reason for shift

The rationale for moving from the insurance mode to the assurance mode was purportedly the delays in claims settlement and high claims rejection rate by the insurance companies. The assurance mode was claimed to be advantageous as the government would have direct control over claims scrutiny, processing and settlement, leading to a lower resource envelope.

Public health experts point out that the financial sustainability of a scheme like AB-KASP in the assurance mode, wherein the State government will have to directly meet the majority of the financial commitments, was always suspect. This was especially so in a State like Kerala, where hospitalisation and claims ratio would be high because of the high health-seeking behaviour.

Pre-KASP situation

Before KASP, from 2008-2019, the health insurance scheme at the time, Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) was being run by the State in the insurance mode, without any hitches. In the insurance mode, the government only has to pay the pre-fixed premium to the insurance company and it is the company which will run the scheme, bearing any losses which may result even if the claims ratio touched 100%. This has been totally reversed in the assurance mode.

The claims expenditure which used to be contained at around ₹700-₹800 crore has now become limitless. Claims overdue of hospitals, both public and private, have only increased, instead of going down. It is for the government and the SHA to explain why it was thought that KASP in assurance mode would be advantageous to the State and why the scheme was allowed to become so unviable, especially when the State fiscal position is under much duress, it is pointed out.