Kashmiri students meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday interacted with students from Kashmir who arrived here as part of the Bharat Darsan programme organised by the Border Security Force. The 40 students hail from villages near the country’s border with Pakistan.
The Governor said the journey across the country would enable the students to understand the diversity of India. BSF Assistant Commandant Sailendra Singh Chauhan accompanied the students to the Raj Bhavan.
