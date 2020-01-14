Kerala

Kashmiri students meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

more-in

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday interacted with students from Kashmir who arrived here as part of the Bharat Darsan programme organised by the Border Security Force. The 40 students hail from villages near the country’s border with Pakistan.

The Governor said the journey across the country would enable the students to understand the diversity of India. BSF Assistant Commandant Sailendra Singh Chauhan accompanied the students to the Raj Bhavan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 8:55:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kashmiri-students-meet-governor-arif-mohammed-khan/article30564384.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY