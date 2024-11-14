Kashmiri shop shut temporarily after shopkeeper ‘insults’ Israeli tourist

A Kashmiri handicraft shop at Kumily has temporarily been shut down after the shopkeeper allegedly insulted an Israel tourist on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7.30 p.m. at Incredible Crafts, a Kashmiri shop, at Anavachal, near Kumily town. The shop is run by a Kumily native in partnership with two Kashmir natives. Valfar, a tourist from Israel, visited the shop on Wednesday. While selecting dress materials, she talked to her relative in Hebrew. After listening to her conversation, Ahammed Rather, one of the shop owners and a Kashmir native, asked her about her nationality. When she revealed that she was from Israel, he switched the lights off and shouted at the woman, saying that he would not sell anything to an Israeli.

The panicked woman left the shop and informed her husband and a taxi driver of the issue. The nearby shop owners and merchant association leaders reached the shop and questioned the shop owner’s action, who then apologised for his behaviour.

Kumily Circle Inspector Sujith P.S. said that the police team interacted with the Israeli nationals, who were not willing to move legally on the issue. “Considering the law-and-order situation in the area, the shop owner was directed not to open the shop for some days,” said the officer.

Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) Kumily unit president Majo Karimuttam said that the KVVES directed the shop owner to temporarily shut the shop. “The merchants in Thekkady are liable to sell items to any tourist. The behaviour of the shop owner will not augur well for the tourism sector in Thekkady. The KVVES will not allow such acts,” said Mr. Karimuttam.

According to sources, the State Special Branch submitted a report on the issue.

