Kashmir accident toll rises to six

Manoj, 24, from Nedungodu, Chittur, was under treatment in Kashmir after he suffered serious injuries in the accident that took place on Tuesday last.

December 09, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

One more person from Chittur injured in a recent car accident in Jammu and Kashmir died on Saturday. Manoj, 24, from Nedungodu, Chittur, was under treatment in Kashmir after he suffered serious injuries in the accident that took place on Tuesday last.

Manoj’s body will be flown to Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, on Sunday. District officials said that the body would be brought home by road from Nedumbassery.

He was among a 13-member tour team from Chittur that went to Jammu and Kashmir. Their car had skidded off the mountainous Zoji La Pass road on the Srinagar-Leh highway in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir and plunged into a gorge on Tuesday, killing five of them on the spot, including the driver from Srinagar.

With Manoj, the number of those killed in the accident rose to six. The bodies of Sudheesh S., 33, Anil R., 33, Rahul K., 28, and Vignesh, 24, were brought home on Friday morning and cremated at Manthakkad public crematorium.

The accident had taken place when they were returning from Sonamarg. Two others, Rajeesh and Arun, are in hospital.

