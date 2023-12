December 19, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A regular weekly service of Kanyakumari – Banaras – Kanyakumari Kashi Weekly Express will commence from Kanyakumari on December 28 and from Banaras on December 24 , said the Southern Railway in a press release here on Monday. Prime Minister flagged off the inaugural special of Kanyakumari - Banaras ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express on Monday with 1,094 passengers onboard, said the release.

