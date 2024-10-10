GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kasaragod youth goes missing while travelling on ship from China

Published - October 10, 2024 06:43 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajapuram police have registered a case after a youth from Kasaragod went missing while travelling on a ship from China. Albert Anthony, 22, from Kallar was reported missing on the morning of October 4.

Albert’s father K.M. Anthony lodged a complaint after his son, who had been employed on a ship for the past six months, failed to return. The family received the news of Albert’s disappearance from Finaji Maritime that owns the ship.

Albert allegedly went missing while the ship was going from China to South Africa. He had reportedly contacted his family several hours before his disappearance and even shared a photo taken before boarding the vessel.

