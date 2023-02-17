Youth Congress leader attacked and injured allegedly by CPI(M) workers in Kasaragod

February 17, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - KASARAGOD

A Youth Congress leader suffered injuries after allegedly being attacked by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers at Erumakulam in Kasaragod.

Congress alleged that Kasaragod Youth Congress District secretary Martin George was waylaid by CPI(M) workers and attacked. He was returning back to his home on his bike after attending the Smriti Yatra organised at Kalliot in memory of Kripesh and Sarath Lal, who were allegedly murdered by CPI(M) workers.

The attack reportedly took place at 10:30 p.m. in Erumakulam near Kodom. .

Youth Congress worker Ranjith Arinkal, who was with Mr. George, was held forcefully by a few people and later the CPI(M) workers who came in a group attacked Martin, the Congress leaders alleged.

Mr. George suffered injuries in his ears and head. He was initially admitted to a private hospital in Kanhangad, but was later shifted to a Manguluru hospital for specialist treatment.

Congress leaders alleged that CPI(M)-DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) workers were behind the attack and attempted murder of Mr. George and that the attack was carried out with the knowledge of top leaders.