Kasaragod wins overall title in Kudumbashree Kalolsavam

June 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thrissur

Kasaragod won the overall title at Arangu-2023, the Kudumbashree State Kalolsavam, which concluded here on Sunday, with 172 points. This is for the fourth consecutive year that Kasaragod is winning the overall championship.

While Kozhikode came in the second position with 136 points, Kannur reached third position with 131 points. Thrissur, which hosted the festival, was in the fourth position with 109 points.

Around 3,000 contestants participated in 66 events, including stage and off-stage items, in the festival. The competitions were held at the VKN Indoor stadium, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Kerala Sahitya Akademi, and the YWCA.

Kudumbashree State Kalolsavam would become Asia’s biggest festival in the future, said Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan, who inaugurated the valedictory. He sought Kudumbashree Mission’s support in government’s initiatives to make the State poverty-free.

Kudumbashree had become an inevitable part of the socio-cultural sector in the State, said Higher Education Minister R. Bindu who presided over the function.

The Kudumbashree Mission gave women the courage and support to come to the mainstream from the four walls of their homes, said Minister Bindu.

The Ministers and Thrissur district panchayat president P.K. Davis distributed the prizes.