Kasaragod to host 36th Kerala Science Congress in Feb.

December 14, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The 36th Kerala Science Congress will be held at the Government College, Kasaragod, from February 8 to 11 on the theme ‘Transforming Kerala’s economy through the One Health approach’.

The programmes will begin with a science expo. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Science Congress on February 9. Danish chemist and Nobel laureate Morton P.Meldal will deliver the keynote address and interact with students.

The highlights of the 36th Kerala Science Congress include lectures by eminent scientists, memorial lectures, a session on applications of science, poster presentations and presentations by young scientists.

The last date for submitting papers is December 25. Executive vice-president, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, K.P. Sudheer is the president of the science congress and Sowmya Swaminathan, the chairperson. For registration and more details, visit www.ksc.kerala.gov.in

