Kasaragod school students set a model in water conservation

While water shortage continues to be a major problem at many places in the district, the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2, Kasaragod, are setting a model in water conservation and recharging of groundwater levels.

A group of 39 students of Class 12 came up with the idea of giving back to the school, after they suffered huge water shortage on the campus. Instead of spending their pocket money for other purposes, the students used it for constructing a filtration tank for a rooftop rainwater harvesting system at the school, said T. Gopalan, coordinator of eco-club.

Before undertaking the project, the students carried out a survey and collected samples from 200 houses in Kasaragod. “We found that 40% of the houses depended on borewells, which drained groundwater,” said E.V. Adithya Dev, who led the survey and construction of the filtration tank. None of the houses had rainwater harvesting systems and many houses faced water shortage, he added. Many depended on multiple sources for water and they were unaware about water usage, he said. A sum of ₹16,600 was collected for the construction of the filtration tank.