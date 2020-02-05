Kasaragod ready to fight nCoV spread

District Collector D. Sajith Babu on Tuesday said the district was fully equipped to deal with the spread of novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection and necessary arrangements had been put in place.

There are 94 people, including 91 who returned from China and three from other countries, who are under observation in the district. Samples of 17 persons were examined and of the five test results received, only one had tested positive, said the Collector .

He said a team of experts from the Kozhikode Medical College would arrive in the district on Wednesday to evaluate preventive measures.

All hospitals had been equipped with adequate supplies for preventive work. While there was no cause for worry, the public should remain cautious, he added.

Children from families placed under observation should stay away from schools or colleges, and there would not be problems with their attendance, said Mr. Babu.

A control room has been opened at the Kanhangad District Medical Office to deal with emergencies. All persons arriving in the district from China should report to the control room. The control room numbers are 9946000493, 0467 2217777, and the DISHA toll free number 0471 2552056.

Fifteen sub committees have been set up in the district for taking preventive measures. Officers in charge of the sub committee should report to the Collector at 4.30 p.m. every day. The official health newsletter will be published at 7 p.m.

The district administration has set up 34 isolation rooms to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with 18 rooms at the district hospital, 12 at the general hospital and four at a private hospital. If necessary, additional isolation rooms would be opened, the Collector added.

Counselling centre

The administration has also arranged a counselling centre at the Kasaragod Rest House at Kanhangad for the public to clear their doubts regarding the infection. The centre will also have the services of a psychiatrist.

A 24-hour call centre has been opened at the Kanhangad district hospital for collecting and communicating information regarding coronavirus transmission. A call centre will also work at the district collectorate.

Mr. Babu said 14 ambulances had been deployed across the district to transport the sick to the nearest hospital for free. The service may be utilised in case of an emergency by dialling 108. He appealed to the public not to misuse the service. The ambulances will be operating at health centres at Badiyadka, Bedadka, Mangalpady, Cheruvathoor, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, Kumbala, Manjeswaram, Muliyar, Panathady, Periya, Thrikkarippur, Uduma and Vellarikkundu.