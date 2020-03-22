Kasaragod patient’s conduct baffling

The antecedents of the Kasaragod resident who tested positive for COVID-19 and roamed around infecting a large number of people is getting murkier with the Customs confirming that he was in their watch list after getting caught in the past for smuggling.

He was booked for smuggling in 6,000 cigarettes worth around ₹36,000 through the Karipur airport on September 17 last year. The contraband was confiscated and penalty imposed.

Two accomplices

Further deepening the mystery, it has now emerged that he had two accomplices with him on the same Air India Express flight from Dubai to Karipur on March 11.

Since they were all on the customs watch list, their passports were collected and they were sent to fetch their baggage before presenting themselves for the secondary-level customs examination. However, all three sneaked out of the airport with their baggage unchecked leaving the passport with the customs officials.

The officials, preoccupied with clearing other passengers, noticed it only at the end of their shift. “Those engaged in smuggling rarely do such things as it would be an easy giveaway,” said Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar.

Frequent fliers

It is now known that all three were frequent fliers without the means to justify such a status and had between them returned from abroad through the Karipur airport 28 times in just over three months between December 2019 and March 12 this year. Customs believe that they have strong links with the gold smuggling racket which has deep roots in north Kerala.

“While the key suspect, an autorickshaw driver, has passed through the airport 13 times during the period, the other two have moved nine and six times respectively. This is just the data from the Karipur airport and they could have used other airports as well,” Mr. Kumar said.

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at Karipur had since then issued summons to all three of them, two of whom are now in home quarantine while the key suspect is in isolation ward after testing positive for COVID-19. Customs will issue fresh summons as the previous one is set to expire on Monday. Customs plan to issue non-bailable warrants against them if they fail to appear and cooperate with the investigation after they get cured. “By disappearing and not following the directive to present himself for examination with his luggage, the key suspect appears to have prima facie committed obstruction which is an offence under Customs Act subject to both civil penalty of up to ₹4 lakh and criminal prosecution with punishment up to 2 years and fine,” said Mr. Kumar.

Mystery

CCTV footage shows the key suspect sneaking out of the airport only to return later and then exiting again. “How he managed to slip out without the passport is a mystery. He was found re-entering and roaming for a few hours talking to other passengers before exiting again. It should also be inquired how he managed to re-enter without enough credentials,” Mr. Kumar said.