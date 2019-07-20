Kasaragod on high alert

Though the intensity of the rains that had been lashing the region subsided on Saturday, the authorities in the district are on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Kasaragod for the second day on Saturday.

In view of the red alert, the district authorities made arrangements for setting up camps for people likely to be affected by potential floods and landslips and issued directions to the public to take precautionary measures in view of the possibility of natural disasters. Many low-lying parts of the district witnessed flooding over the past two days due to heavy downpour. As many as 15 houses at Anankoor were flooded after the drainage canal was blocked by debris of a portion of the compound wall of the Anankoor Veterinary Hospital that caved in on Saturday.

At Parappa village, a family living near a drain was shifted to nearby Klayikkode Farm House as the area witnessed flooding. Fire and Rescue Services personnel shifted a senior citizen marooned in a flooded house at Pallathuvayal in Madikkai village. Parts of Panankavu here were inundated due to the heavy showers.

Traffic in the Arayi-Kanhangad route was disrupted when the Arayi bridge near Kanhangad was submerged. An emergency meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority was held on Saturday morning at the chamber of District Collector D. Sajith Babu to take stock of the situation and chalk out arrangements to be made in view of the red alert.

As many as 33 families were shifted from Padlapadam at Madhur as the area was flooded. The affected families were shifted to the houses of relatives. Four houses at Kinanoor in Vellarikkundu taluk were inundated. Thirteen people in the area were shifted to the camp opened at Kinanoor L.P. School.

Fishermen in the district have been warned against going out to sea as torrential winds with speed of 40-60 kmph have been forecast. The sea is likely to be rough or turbulent, Fisheries officials have warned.