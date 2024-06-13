Kasaragod native makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

A split-second decision by Nalinakshan, who was among those in the residential building in Kuwait which caught fire, saved his life. At least 45 Indians have died in the fire tragedy, according to Kuwaiti authorities.

Nalinakshan, who is from Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod, found himself trapped in a third-floor apartment in the building when disaster struck.

In a daring bid to escape the flames, he made a split-second decision that saved his life- he jumped into a nearby water tank.

Though the leap to safety left him with broken ribs and injuries, Nalinakshan managed to survive the tragedy.

Relatives who lived nearby quickly found him and rushed him to a hospital in Kuwait for urgent medical care.

“We received the shocking news around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. He had jumped into the water tank but could not move. Our relatives found him there and immediately took him to the hospital,” Nalinakshan’s uncle Balakrishnan told a news channel here.

He said the family could not speak much to Nalinakshan on the phone as he was bleeding from his mouth.

“We have not been able to speak much with Nalinakshan because of the injuries. His surgery will be performed, and we are slightly relieved because he is being treated at a good hospital there,” Balakrishnan added.

Nalinakshan had visited his family in March to participate in the annual Kaliyattam festival here.