ADVERTISEMENT

Kasaragod municipality plans beach park to boost tourism

Published - October 23, 2024 02:08 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasaragod municipality is set to enhance its tourism offerings with the construction of a Beach Park, aimed at transforming the Nellikunnu beach into a major tourist attraction. Municipal chairman Abbas Begum said that the park would be built opposite the Nellikunnu light house at an estimated cost of ₹1.75 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The park will feature a café, play area, pathway, parking facilities, toilet block, selfie point, and solar lights, catering to visitors’ needs and enhancing their experience. The initiative is part of the AMRUT 2.0 project, a collaborative effort between the Central and State governments and the municipality, which has already received the Centre’s approval.

Stretching 4.5 km along the pristine Nellikunnu beach, the project aims to attract more tourists to the area. In addition to the park, the municipality is planning to host a beach festival featuring various beach games, food festival, and art performances, further promoting the beach as a vibrant tourist destination.

Municipal chairman Abbas Begum, secretary Justin P.A., and municipal engineer Dileesh N.D. visited the area. Officials anticipate that the beach park will serve as a turning point in Kasaragod’s tourism sector, drawing visitors and boosting the local economy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US