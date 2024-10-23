GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kasaragod municipality plans beach park to boost tourism

Published - October 23, 2024 02:08 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasaragod municipality is set to enhance its tourism offerings with the construction of a Beach Park, aimed at transforming the Nellikunnu beach into a major tourist attraction. Municipal chairman Abbas Begum said that the park would be built opposite the Nellikunnu light house at an estimated cost of ₹1.75 crore.

The park will feature a café, play area, pathway, parking facilities, toilet block, selfie point, and solar lights, catering to visitors’ needs and enhancing their experience. The initiative is part of the AMRUT 2.0 project, a collaborative effort between the Central and State governments and the municipality, which has already received the Centre’s approval.

Stretching 4.5 km along the pristine Nellikunnu beach, the project aims to attract more tourists to the area. In addition to the park, the municipality is planning to host a beach festival featuring various beach games, food festival, and art performances, further promoting the beach as a vibrant tourist destination.

Municipal chairman Abbas Begum, secretary Justin P.A., and municipal engineer Dileesh N.D. visited the area. Officials anticipate that the beach park will serve as a turning point in Kasaragod’s tourism sector, drawing visitors and boosting the local economy.

