Kasaragod Municipality pass resolution against SilverLine

UDF, BJP back resolution moved by Muslim League councillor

KASARAGOD

The Kasaragod Municipality passed a resolution against the SilverLine project of the Kerala Rail Development Corporation, here on Wednesday. Amid commotion, the municipality passed the resolution urging the government to abandon the project. The Indian Union Muslim League councillor Muhammed Kunji Thayalangadi moved the resolution and it was supported by the members of the United Democratic Front and BJP councillors. Opposing the project, the councillors argued that it would create a huge environmental, social and economical impact. However, the resolution was strongly opposed by the only Communist Party of India (Marxist) councillor M. Lalitha and two other independent councillors Haseena Noushad and Shakeena Moideen. They raised placards demanding withdrawal of the resolution, citing that it would hinder the development of the State. However, the disagreement registered by BJP Anangoor councillor P. Ramesh, who is at loggerheads with the leadership, led to a heated debate at the council meeting.