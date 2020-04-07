Kasaragod MCH starts admitting COVID-19 patients

The Health Department has started admitting COVID-19 patients at Kasaragod Medical College Hospital, which has been converted into a COVID-19 care centre on a war footing.

“Six of the nine persons who tested positive for the disease on Monday were admitted to the medical college. The other three, on their request, have been admitted to district and general hospitals where their relatives are under treatment,” said Raman Swathi Vaman, District Project Manager, National Health Mission.

The hospital can now house 200 beds and 10 ICU beds. Medical equipment, which were stuck at various places due to the lockdown, have started arriving at the hospital. A portable X-ray unit is expected to arrive by Wednesday night.

536 arrested

The police have arrested 536 people in various cases and seized 246 vehicles for violating lockdown norms in the district. On Monday alone, 22 cases were registered and 14 vehicles were taken into custody.

Dialysis facility

Dialysis facility has been set up in three government hospitals to help patients who are unable to visit hospitals in Mangaluru and Kannur due to the lockdown. The facility has been set up at Kasaragod General Hospital, Kanhangad District Hospital and Thrikkarippur Taluk Hospital. Those who want to avail of the facility may contact the control centre of the District Medical (Health) Office through the nearest Primary Health Centre.

New hospital

The Tata Group will establish a hospital, which will have quarantine facilities and 540 isolation beds, in Kasaragod to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, team leaders for the construction of the hospital visited the district on Wednesday. District Collector Dr. D. Sajith Babu accompanied them to the area in Chemmanad panchayat where the hospital has been proposed to be constructed.