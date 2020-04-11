Kerala

Kasaragod heaves a sigh of relief

22 patients get discharged; number of 138 undergoing treatment at various hospitals

In a huge relief to Kasaragod district, which has witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State, 22 patients who were tested positive for the disease have been discharged from various hospitals.

In the second stage of infection, a total of 138 patients from the district are being treated at various hospitals.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said COVID-19 patients from Kasaragod were undergoing treatment at various hospitals. So far, 10 patients from the Kasaragod General Hospital, three from the Kanhangad District Hospital, one from the Kozhikode Medical College and eight from the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital have been discharged, he added.

Dr. Ramdas said with 22 persons getting discharged, the number of patients has come down from the earlier 160 to 138 in the district.

Fresh cases

Meanwhile, three more persons from the district were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday. Two women, aged 52 and 24, both residents of Poovul in Mulliyar panchayat, and a 17-year-old from Kasaragod municipality were tested positive.

At present, 10,721 persons are under observation, including 10,474 in home quarantine and 260 in hospitals.

