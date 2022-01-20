Kasaragod has its first rubber check-dam

The first rubber check-dam in southern India constructed at Panathady panchayat in Kasaragod.

KASARAGOD

20 January 2022 20:19 IST

Said to be first in southern India, work on in 4 other sites

Moving forward from the conventional method of making check-dams, a rubber check-dam has been constructed at Panathady grama panchayat in Kasaragod district.

It is the first such check-dam in southern India and hasbeen constructed to store water on the Manadukkam-Enrinajalamkode stream in Panathady, says E.P. Rajamohan, special officer, Kasaragod Development Project.

Constructed at an estimated of ₹38 lakh, the project is being implemented by the Irrigation department with technical assistance from the Indian Institute of Water Management, an agency under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in Bhubaneswar.

“It will last 15 to 25 years and have a storage height of 1.5 to 2.5 m,” says Mr. Rajamohan adding that such dams can be set up to a length of 100 to 150 m.

“Water can be stored by inflating the rubber dam by pumping water into it. When water rises in the dam during floods or rain, it can be easily released by letting out the water inside the rubber tube,” he says.

Mr. Rajamohan says this prevents debris and silt from getting accumulated and restricting the flow of water. Instead of raising shutters, rubber tubes can be deflated allowing water to gush out. It is comparatively cheaper and durable than concrete check-dams.

He says besides the one at Panathady, such dams are coming up at four other locations. The location was selected after a team of experts from the ICAR visited and approved the site for construction.

The other dams are coming up on the Madhuvahini river in Madhur panchayat, Alanthatta-Nappachal stream in Kayyur Cheemeni panchayat, Maniyattuthottu in Pilicode panchayat, andthe Manjeswaram Puzha in Vorkady panchayat.

A sum of ₹243 lakh has been set apart for constructing five rubber check-dams in Kasaragod, he says.