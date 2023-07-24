Kasaragod district Registrar found dead in hotel room

July 24, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KASARAGOD

District Registrar (General) T.E. Mohamed Ashraf was found dead in a hotel room in Kasaragod on Monday.

Mr. Ashraf, 55, a resident of Kottakal Parappur in Malappuram, had reportedly collapsed in the bathroom of the hotel room. It is suspected that he died of a heart attack.

The deceased regularly stayed at Highway Castle, a hotel at Anangur in Kasaragod. On Monday, when he did not respond to calls, the hotel staff went to check on him and found him lying in the bathroom. Though he was immediately rushed to the Kasaragod General Hospital by the hotel authorities, he was declared brought dead.

Mr. Ashraf had been working in Kasaragod for about one-and-a-half years. The Kasaragod town police have conducted an inquest and the body will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem.

