January 11, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - KASARAGOD

District Congress Committee general secretary and former Pullur Periya Panchayat member Vinod Kumar, 50, died after suddenly collapsing at his house on Wednesday.

Son of late P.P. Kunhikannan Nair, a Congress trade union leader, and Savitri Amma, Vinod was a prominent figure in local politics. He also served as the district president and general secretary of the Youth Congress.

He was also the president of Pullur Cooperative Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.