January 11, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - KASARAGOD

District Congress Committee general secretary and former Pullur Periya Panchayat member Vinod Kumar, 50, died after suddenly collapsing at his house on Wednesday.

Son of late P.P. Kunhikannan Nair, a Congress trade union leader, and Savitri Amma, Vinod was a prominent figure in local politics. He also served as the district president and general secretary of the Youth Congress.

He was also the president of Pullur Cooperative Bank.