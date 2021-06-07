Kasaragod court grants permission to file case against Kerala BJP President K. Surendran

Police directed to file a case under Section 171B (bribery to sabotage elections) of the IPC

The Kasaragod First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday granted permission to file a case against BJP State President K. Surendran.

The court order came in connection with a petition filed by CPI(M) leader V.V. Rameshan, an LDF candidate in the Manjeswaram constituency during the Assembly elections, demanding the arrest of BJP leaders who allegedly paid money, gave mobile phone and promised other favours to a candidate to withdraw his nomination from Manjeswaram during the elections.

Apart from Mr. Surendran, the court allowed the case against two local BJP leaders. The police have been directed to file a case under Section 171B (bribery to sabotage elections) of the IPC.

Bribery disclosure

K. Sundara, who had filed his nomination papers as a BSP candidate in the constituency, revealed that he was given money and mobile by BJP leaders. Mr. Rameshan responded that the petition was withdrawn on the basis that the candidate had been abducted, detained and bribed.

Mr. Rameshan approached the Kasaragod court as its permission was required to file the case. His lawyer said that if the FIR was registered, more cases could be filed based on Mr. Sundara's statement. An arrest could be made under section 171B of the IPC alone, he added.

Mr. Rameshan had lodged a complaint with the district police chief after Mr. Sundara disclosed that BJP leaders, including Sunil Naik, Suresh Naik and Ashok Shetty, visited his house on March 21 and gave an amount ₹2.5 lakh and a smartphone to withdraw his nomination.

Mr. Ramesan also went to Badiyadukka police station and gave his statement.