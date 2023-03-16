Kasaragod consumer disputes panel imposes ₹1-lakh fine on private hospital in case of medical negligence

March 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered the Kasaragod Institute of Medical Sciences to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh to a woman who suffered a miscarriage due to alleged medical negligence.

The Commission also ordered payment of ₹10,000 as the cost of litigation to 36-year-old N. Naufarah, a biotechnology engineer from Mogral in Kasaragod.

In the complaint filed before the Commission, Ms. Naufarah said she had suffered excessive vaginal fluid discharge when she was rushed to the Kasaragod Institute of Medical Sciences on September 25, 2013. She had been six months pregnant and was consulting obstetrician Usha Menon.

As emergency medical aid was required, the duty nurse appraised Dr. Menon over phone of Ms. Naufarah’s deteriorating condition. Based on the doctor’s instruction, some medicine was administered without full clinical assessment, alleged the complainant.

The nurse ensured Ms. Naufarah’s relatives that her condition was stable and the doctor would arrive early the next day. “However, the doctor never turned up, even though an ultrasound scan was done at 10 a.m,” said A. Siddique Ali, the complainant’s father. The scan reportedly showed that the fetus was alive, but the fluid was completely drained.

“When no doctors came to attend her, we contacted another hospital in Kasaragod and shifted her there for medical examination,” said Mr. Ali. Considering her critical condition, the doctor referred her to another hospital in Manguluru. But, by the time they reached the hospital, it was too late to save the child, he added

Shajid Kammadam, the lawyer who represetned Ms. Naufarah, accused the hospital of submitting a fabricated case sheet to prove that Dr. Menon had attended to the patient.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have denied the charges. Hospital director Prasad Menon said they had appealed against the order in the State Consumer Rights Commission. He said Dr. Menon had been in the labour room when the patient was brought to the hospital and there had been no negligence.

The specified procedures were carried out as per guidelines. However, the complainant had not waited and had left the hospital without consulting the doctor, he added.